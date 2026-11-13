Credit: Pixar / Disney

Pixar has released a brand-new trailer for Gatto, its upcoming original animated feature set in Venice, Italy. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, whose previous film was Luca, the movie will arrive exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027.

The trailer introduces Nero, a black cat navigating Venice’s mysterious feline underworld. Viewers get glimpses of the city’s colorful streets, criminal characters, and supernatural elements, with Pixar promising an adventure unlike its more familiar animated franchises.

The movie will also be accompanied by Loving Dory, a new animated short featuring the return of Ellen DeGeneres as the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo. The official Disney announcement confirms both projects will arrive in theaters on the same date.

Mark Ruffalo Leads an Impressive Voice Cast in a Story About Cats

Mark Ruffalo voices Nero, a cat who begins questioning whether he has made the most of his nine lives. After becoming indebted to Rocco, a ruthless feline mob boss voiced by Laurence Fishburne, Nero finds himself in trouble and forms an unexpected friendship with Maja, a street musician voiced by Bianca Babaşa.

The supporting voice cast includes John Turturro, Isabella Rossellini, Jason Schwartzman, Rhys Darby, Sherry Cola, Jason Mantzoukas and Tracey Ullman. The movie combines comedy, crime, fantasy, and music in its exploration of friendship and finding one’s purpose.

The official synopsis explains that Nero’s friendship with Maja could help him discover his true purpose, although his last remaining life makes the adventure particularly dangerous.

Why ‘Gatto’ Is a Major Departure for Pixar

One of the most interesting aspects of Gatto is its visual presentation. Rather than relying entirely on Pixar’s familiar computer-generated aesthetic, the filmmakers have incorporated hand-painted textures and artistic brushwork into the animation.

The approach is being described as one of the biggest visual departures in Pixar’s feature history. The combination of computer animation and painterly details gives Venice and its feline inhabitants a distinctive illustrated appearance.

The film reunites the creative team behind Luca, but takes its storytelling in a darker, more crime-inspired direction. For families, Gatto could offer a refreshing alternative to familiar sequels, with imaginative animation and themes of friendship, belonging and self-discovery.