Credit: Warner Brothers

The mischievous Dr. Seuss character is back in a new animated adventure, with The Cat in the Hat arriving in theaters November 6, 2026. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie is rated PG for action, some peril, mild language and rude humor.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, the film offers a fresh interpretation of the beloved children’s book. However, parents should know that its humor and chaotic antics may make it better suited to older children than preschoolers.

According to Movieguide’s parents’ guide, the movie is best for “Older children and adults,” with some caution recommended for younger viewers.

Bill Hader Leads an All-Star Voice Cast in a New Adventure

Bill Hader voices the Cat, alongside an impressive supporting cast that includes Quinta Brunson, Matt Berry, Xochitl Gomez, Tiago Martinez, America Ferrera, and Giancarlo Esposito. Bowen Yang and Paula Pell also contribute their voices to the animated adventure.

Rather than simply recreating the original book, the movie introduces siblings Gabby and Sebastian, who are struggling to adjust after moving to a new town. The Cat receives an assignment to cheer them up, but his tendency to create chaos threatens to get him fired.

The siblings and their unusual visitor embark on a fantastical adventure involving magical objects, imaginative worlds, and a dangerous creature. Beneath the silliness, the story explores family relationships, friendship, adjusting to change, and putting others before yourself.

What Are Critics Saying About the New ‘Cat in the Hat’?

Reviews have been mixed, with critics acknowledging the movie’s colorful animation and talented voice cast while questioning whether its expanded storyline captures the charm of the original Dr. Seuss book.

The Hollywood Reporter examines the film’s ambitious approach to the familiar children’s story, while Variety also weighs its comedy and expanded adventure.

For parents, the biggest consideration may be the humor. Reviews highlight slapstick violence, bathroom jokes, mild language, and a psychic narwhal, while also praising the movie’s positive messages about family and selflessness.

Ultimately, The Cat in the Hat offers an entertaining adventure for families with older children, but its PG rating shouldn’t automatically make it a choice for every young viewer.