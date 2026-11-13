Credit: Pexels

Google is facing growing opposition from parents, students, and educators over its plans to expand artificial intelligence in American classrooms. Critics say the technology could undermine children’s learning, compromise privacy, and give one company too much influence over how students access information.

Protests have emerged across the United States in response to Google’s decision to tie access to its search engine to the use of its artificial intelligence tools. Parents and educators argue that schools should be able to reject AI without losing access to traditional Google Search.

The controversy intensified after Google expanded access to its Gemini chatbot for students using its educational products. Families have raised concerns about children’s exposure to AI-generated information, potential academic cheating, privacy, and the impact of technology on developing minds.

One student protester expressed frustration with replacing teachers with artificial intelligence, saying, “Not by a bot whose only job is to be a yes-man and compile random sources from the internet for a nonsensical answer.”

How Many American Schools Use Google Classroom?

Google has become a major presence in American education, with its products used for everything from assignments and research to communication between teachers and students. Google Classroom allows educators to distribute assignments, provide feedback, organize coursework, and communicate with families.

Approximately 90% of U.S. school districts frequently use Google Classroom and/or G Suite for Education. Additionally, 75% frequently use Chromebooks for instruction.

Google’s educational ecosystem also includes Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet. These interconnected services make it easier for schools to manage everyday classroom activities.

How Did Google Become So Dominant in Education?

Google’s classroom expansion was driven partly by affordability and convenience. Free educational applications and relatively inexpensive Chromebooks gave schools an accessible alternative to more expensive technology.

The company also encouraged teachers and administrators to demonstrate its products to other schools, helping establish a network of educators familiar with its services. More than 30 million American students were already using Google’s education applications by 2017.

That early adoption helped make Google a central part of everyday school life. Now, as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into those services, parents are questioning whether schools have enough control over the technology their children use.