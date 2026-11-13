Credit: Paramount

The wait for more Avatar: Seven Havens is almost over, with Paramount+ announcing a release date for the animated series’ second season. The upcoming episodes will continue the adventures of twin sisters Pavi and Nisha, while expanding the beloved Avatar universe with new locations, characters, and challenges.

Paramount+ has confirmed that Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2, titled “Discovery,” will premiere globally on May 21, 2027. The second installment will feature 13 episodes released in weekly batches, rather than dropping all at once.

Episodes 1-3 will arrive May 21, followed by Episodes 4-6 on May 28. Episodes 7-9 will premiere June 4, with the final four episodes arriving June 11. The show is also expected to return for Book 3 later in 2027.

Executive producer Ethan Spaulding teased the upcoming adventure, saying, “I’d say get your surfboards,” hinting at the next destination for the characters.

What Is the Story of ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Book 2?

“Discovery” picks up after the dramatic events of Book 1, which introduced Pavi and her twin sister Nisha. Set more than 200 years after the lifetime of Avatar Korra, the series follows a world devastated by an apocalyptic event known as the Cataclysm.

The new season follows Pavi as she continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and investigates what happened to Korra. Meanwhile, Nisha uncovers important information about the mysterious spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora.

According to the official story description, the sisters will reunite in New Ba Sing Se while confronting their unresolved issues. The returning voice cast includes Saheli Khan as Pavi and Aishu Devan as Nisha.

How ‘Seven Havens’ Expands the Avatar Franchise

Seven Havens represents another major chapter in the franchise that began with Avatar: The Last Airbender and continued with The Legend of Korra. Original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have returned to expand the animated universe with a new generation of heroes.

Paramount+ has already renewed the series through Book 4, meaning audiences can expect two more installments beyond the upcoming season. The franchise is also expanding with a separate animated project, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos.

The announcement of another 2027 season, alongside the continuation of Pavi and Nisha’s story, gives fans plenty to anticipate. With the original creative team involved and more adventures planned, the Avatar universe shows no signs of slowing down.