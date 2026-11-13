Credit: Netflix

Netflix is turning another popular romance novel into a television series, with Hannah Grace’s bestselling Icebreaker set to receive a live-action adaptation. The hockey-themed romance has attracted a devoted readership, and its upcoming screen debut is already generating excitement among fans.

Netflix is bringing Icebreaker to television, adapting the 2022 novel by British author Hannah Grace. Jade Halley Bartlett is developing the series, with Amanda Lasher (Gossip Girl, The Bold Type) serving as showrunner and writer.

Unwell Productions is producing the series, with Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, and Mina Lefevre among the executive producers. Production has officially begun, although Netflix has not yet announced a release date.

Netflix has made adaptations of popular romance novels an important part of its programming strategy. The streaming service hopes to turn the book’s established fanbase into an audience for another romantic TV hit.

What Is ‘Icebreaker’ About, and Who Is in the Cast?

The story follows Anastasia “Stassie” Allen, a competitive figure skater pursuing her Olympic dreams, and Nate Hawkins, a hockey player hoping to make it to the NHL. When an accident forces their respective teams to share an ice rink, the two athletes find themselves developing feelings for each other.

Daisy Jelley has been cast as Stassie, while Connor Simos will play Nate. The supporting cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho as Lola, Gabriel Tierney as Aaron, and Paul Wesley as Coach Faulkner.

Sara Canning, Peter Berry, Chaneil Kular, Devin Craig and Aidan Shaw are also joining the series. The combination of competitive sports, college romance and complicated relationships promises to bring Grace’s popular story to life.

Why Is ‘Icebreaker’ So Popular?

The novel has become an international bestseller, spending 70 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and selling nearly five million copies worldwide. It has also been translated into 24 languages and distributed across 34 territories.

Its popularity on BookTok has helped establish Icebreaker as a recognizable title among romance readers. Netflix sees the adaptation as a natural addition to its romance programming, with the company’s scripted-series leadership describing the book’s fandom as passionate.

The series joins Netflix’s continuing investment in book-to-screen romance adaptations, appealing to viewers who enjoy stories featuring young love, complicated relationships and emotional drama.