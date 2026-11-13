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Singer and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson has a parenting philosophy that many parents may want to borrow: she doesn’t tell her children “I told you so” when things go wrong. Instead, Clarkson believes in letting her kids learn from their own mistakes without making them feel worse about the experience.

Clarkson discussed the importance of allowing children to make their own decisions and experience the consequences. Rather than using mistakes as an opportunity to prove herself right, she wants her children to feel comfortable learning and growing.

That approach can also help strengthen the parent-child relationship. When children know they won’t be embarrassed or lectured after making a mistake, they may be more willing to share their problems, ask for advice, and turn to their parents for support.

What Does Hearing “I Told You So” Do to Children?

Although parents may use the phrase out of frustration or concern, “I told you so” can leave children feeling criticized rather than supported. The expression can trigger shame, defensiveness and resentment, making it harder for children to focus on the lesson behind their mistake.

The phrase can also damage trust over time, particularly when children begin to believe their parents are more interested in being right than helping them. Instead of encouraging accountability, this kind of response can make children reluctant to admit when something has gone wrong.

Parents should remember that children need opportunities to make mistakes and develop problem-solving skills. A supportive response can help them recognize their choices without feeling that their mistakes define them.

What Parents Can Say Instead of “I Told You So”

Parents can replace criticism with questions that encourage children to reflect on what happened. For example, asking “What do you think you could do differently next time?” helps children consider their decisions without feeling attacked.

Another useful approach is acknowledging their feelings before discussing the consequences. Saying “I know that’s frustrating” or “What can we learn from this?” communicates empathy while still encouraging responsibility.

Parents should also be mindful of common parenting phrases that can unintentionally undermine children’s confidence. Rather than focusing on proving a point, parents can emphasize problem-solving, reassurance, and the opportunity to try again.