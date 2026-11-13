Penélope Cruz recently revealed that living in Madrid has given her family more ‘freedom.’ BY: MEGA

Penélope Cruz recently opened up about why she and her husband, Javier Bardem have mostly raised their kids, son Leo Encinas Cruz and daughter Luna Encinas Cruz, in Madrid.

In an interview, the 52-year-old actress explained that the couple is raising their two kids in Spain because it’s “easier” to stay out of the public eye and near family.

“All our families are there and the friends from childhood and from our teenage years; it’s easier to have a normal life, you know?” Cruz explained.

Penélope Cruz Said Kids Should Be Given ‘Freedom’ to Choose

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem share two kids. BY: MEGA

The Vanilla Sky actress dished out how parents should make efforts to keep some part of their lives private.

“You have to make an effort to keep a part of your life private,” she said, adding, “But I think when you have children, it’s really important.”

The Academy Award-winning actress explained that protecting her children’s privacy is important to her.

“And they deserve that, they completely deserve that. Later they can decide what they want to do in terms of their work and everything,” she added.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem married in a private ceremony in the Bahamas in July 2010. BY: MEGA

The actress said parents should normalize giving their kids freedom to choose what they want to pursue in life.

“But they need to have that freedom and not be exposed to things when they are little,” Cruz explained.

Penélope Cruz Revealed She Wanted Her Kids to Grow Up In a Safe Environment

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem keep their kids out of the public spotlight. BY: MEGA

Meanwhile, Cruz also previously talked about how she perceives motherhood.

“My parents had me so young that I grew up being able to talk to them about everything,” the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star said.

She revealed that she also wants her children to experience the same relationship she grew up with her parents.

“To create a safe environment where they feel that they can ask all the questions and share whatever they need to. And I will listen without judgement,” she explained.

How Did Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Meet?

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem first met in 1992 on the set of the Spanish film Jamón, Jamón. BY: MEGA

Cruz and Bardem reportedly met on the set of the film Jamón Jamón in 1992.

Notably, they didn’t start dating until years later. The pair officially reconnected 16 years later in 2007 when they were cast together in Woody Allen’s movie Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Cruz and Bardem tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed their first child, Leo in 2011. The pair also welcomed their daughter, Luna in 2013.