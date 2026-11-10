Donald Trump's New Chief of Staff's Wife Blames ‘Busy' Moms for Low Turnout. Then She Admits She Skipped the Midterms Herself

Katie Miller blamed busy moms for low voter turnout before admitting she had skipped the midterm elections herself. BY: @KATIEMILLER/INSTAGRAM

Katie Miller, the wife of President Donald Trump’s newly appointed chief of staff, Stephen Miller, has drawn criticism after acknowledging that she did not vote in the 2026 midterm elections. During CBS News’ election night coverage, she suggested that busy mothers contributed to low Republican turnout before admitting she had skipped voting herself.

The exchange took place Tuesday, November 3, as Democrats regained control of the House and Senate. Miller, a conservative podcaster, was discussing possible reasons for Republican losses.

Her comments resurfaced after the president announced that Stephen would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff beginning November 9.

Katie Miller Explained Why She Skipped Voting

Katie Miller suggested that parenting responsibilities had kept some Republican women from voting. BY: @FACTPOSTNEWS/TWITTER

During the CBS discussion, Katie suggested that parenting responsibilities prevented some Republican women from participating in the election.

“You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls,” she said.

Host Norah O’Donnell subsequently asked Katie whether she had voted. The mother of four acknowledged that she had not participated in Virginia’s election but offered a different explanation.

“I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up,” Katie explained.

Katie Miller acknowledged that she had not voted in the 2026 midterm elections. BY: VITALII ABAKUMOV/UNSPLASH

Her response drew online criticism, with social media users questioning why she attributed low turnout to childcare responsibilities while citing privacy concerns for her own absence.

Katie’s explanation also brought attention to Virginia’s voter information laws. Under state regulations, certain voter registration records are accessible to political parties, candidates and authorized organizations.

These records can include residential addresses and voting participation histories. However, access is restricted and voter records do not reveal which candidates individuals supported.

Virginia also provides confidentiality protections for eligible residents facing certain safety concerns. Katie did not indicate whether she had explored those options.

Her security concerns have some background. Katie and her husband previously reportedly relocated to military housing following threats and protests near their residence.

Stephen Miller’s White House Appointment Brings Renewed Attention

Donald Trump announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. BY: UNSPLASH

The election-night exchange drew further attention after Trump announced Stephen’s promotion on Friday, November 6.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Stephen had served as deputy chief of staff and remained a prominent figure in the administration’s immigration policies.

Speaking to reporters that Friday, the president praised his longtime adviser: “Stephen’s been with me since the beginning. He gets it,” the president said, adding that he is “a great manager.”

Katie previously worked in the Trump administration before launching her own podcast in 2025. She announced on November 8 that she was ending the podcast following her husband’s appointment as White House chief of staff.

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