Suki Waterhouse Reveals Holiday Plans With Robert Pattinson and Daughter; Shares Glimpse into Family Life

Suki Waterhouse revealed her holiday plans with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson and their daughter. BY: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse recently shared a glimpse into her holiday plans with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson and their daughter.

During an interview at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 2, 2026, the 34-year-old revealed how she plans on celebrating the holidays this year.

“The tradition I’m most looking forward to is just dressing the tree,” the “Good Looking” singer revealed.

Suki Waterhouse Shared Her ‘Dangerous’ Love For Mulled Wine

Suki Waterhouse revealed that she will be ‘gifting’ her mulled wine during the holidays. BY: MEGA

The English actress also revealed how much she loves mulled wine during the holiday season.

“I’m really big into mulled wine. I’m excited to go back to London and start drinking a lot of mulled wine,” she added.

The Love, Rosie actress shared that she also turns into a winemaker and loves gifting her handmade mulled wines.

“I will make my own mulled wine. I like it that much. It’s dangerous how much I like mulled wine!” she said, adding, “I go big at Christmas. I’m excited.”

Suki Waterhouse Said Parenthood Is Like Being a ‘Juggler’

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their baby daughter in March 2024. BY: MEGA

The “Back in Love” artist also revealed how she is navigating parenthood with her 2-year-old daughter.

“You’re always finding the balance,” the Waterhouse admitted.

She revealed that she is learning how to be a working parent with The Batman star.

“It’s like you become a juggler, but we’re all juggling. It feels good. I’m just having a great time with her,” the Daisy Jones & The Six alum added.

How Did Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Meet?

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson got engaged in December 2023. BY: MEGA

Waterhouse and Pattinson reportedly first met in 2018. The couple sparked romance rumors shortly after in July 2018. They have been together for 8 years.

They got engaged in December 2023 and expanded their family by welcoming their first child together in March 2024.

The couple has reportedly chosen to keep their child’s first name private.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been together for 8 years. BY: MEGA

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, The Bad Batch actress talked about her marriage plans.

“It would either be all or nothing,” she revealed.

The model admitted that she and Pattinson’s work schedules have delayed their wedding plans.

“If we were going to go for it, we’d have a massive party, blow it out,” she added.

She also revealed that their lives since having their daughter “hasn’t been anywhere” as they’ve moved to various places, including London, New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans over the past few years due to their work.