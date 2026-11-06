Emma Thompson's Husband Opens Up About Their IVF Struggles: ‘The Most Authentic Feeling of Failure'

Emma Thompson’s husband, Greg Wise recently reflected on the IVF journey they went through. BY: MEGA

Emma Thompson’s husband, Greg Wise recently got candid about their journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

During the Wednesday, November 4, episode of Elizabeth Day’s “How To Fail” podcast, the English actor detailed the struggles he and his two-time Oscar-winning wife went through to start a family.

“We’d been together for three [or] four years. Decided we wanted to start a family, realized that we couldn’t, did the tests, went to New York to do the IVF,” he recalled.

The Effie Gray actor revealed how the couple struggled to conceive, adding, “It’s brutal anyway, IVF, and it brings so much baggage with it. It’s the most authentic feeling of failure ever, because this is why we’re here.”

Greg Wise Recalled Finding out about First Pregnancy Near Emma Thompson’s 40th Birthday

Emma Thompson’s husband, Greg Wise discussed the couple’s struggle to conceive a second child. BY: MEGA

During his podcast appearance, Wise explained the process of trying to become a father the first time around.

“I think almost exactly on her 40th birthday, we found that she was pregnant and this four-celled thing became our daughter,” he said.

The Crown actor said that after their daughter, Gaia Wise was conceived via IVF, the pair tried the process again to have a second child.

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise welcomed their daughter, Gaia Wise via IVF. BY: MEGA

“And in Gaia’s second year of life, we tried again. And failed, and tried again, and failed,” the 60-year-old actor added.

The couple welcomed their daughter Gaia in London on December 4, 1999. Notably, Gaia who is now 26 years old, has started following in her mother’s footsteps.

Greg Wise Revealed He Wanted to Give His Daughter a Biological Sibling amid IVF Struggles

Emma Thompson and her husband, Greg Wise are parents to two children. BY: MEGA

Greg also opened up about the feeling of falling short as a parent.

“We’re brought up with the fables that all boys grow up to be fathers and all girls grow up to be mothers. And it took us a very long time to dig ourselves out of that hole,” he added.

The Military Wives star further noted the pain that he and his wife had over wanting to give their daughter a biological sibling. However, he added that the pair experienced “exquisite love” for Gaia.

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise have been married since 2003. BY: MEGA

He also admitted that his wife struggled to cope with the situation.

“It’s all about the woman, the process. It’s a brutal process and where I was in myself at the time, the savior figure, I couldn’t save them. There was nothing I could do,” the actor added.

“She was undertaking all of this. All I could do was to support and try and soothe her rather than myself,” he continued.

Notably, in 2004, five years after they welcomed their daughter, the pair informally adopted their son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise. They reportedly met him at a refugee aid event in 2003.

Meanwhile, the couple met in 1995 while filming Sense and Sensibility and got married in 2003.

