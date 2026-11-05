Baby Name Trends 2026: Parents Are Finding More Joy in Choosing Their Baby's Name

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Choosing a baby name can be one of the most exciting parts of preparing for a new arrival. But the latest baby-naming trends suggest parents are moving beyond traditional favorites and finding more joy in choosing names that reflect their personalities, creativity, and hopes for their children.

Parents are increasingly embracing the fun and personal side of choosing a baby name, according to baby-name advisor Steph Coffield. In an interview with People, Coffield says parents are “looking for the joy” and enjoying the opportunity to explore more distinctive names.

Rather than feeling restricted to traditional or family names, today’s parents are considering a wider variety of styles. Coffield explains, “From vowel-heavy names, like Eliana and Elias, to bold choices, like Scarlett and Maverick, parents have more range than ever before in baby name styles.”

Longer names are also gaining popularity, with parents seemingly interested in names that offer flexibility and plenty of nickname possibilities. The changing trends suggest that parents are prioritizing personal connections and enjoyment rather than simply choosing what’s familiar.

The Most Popular Baby Names of 2026 So Far

BabyCenter’s 2026 rankings reveal that some familiar favorites are holding onto their popularity. Olivia remains the most popular girls’ name, while Noah takes the top spot for boys.

The top five girls’ names are Olivia, Eliana, Amelia, Charlotte, and Sophia. For boys, the leading choices are Noah, Liam, Oliver, Elijah, and Mateo. The rankings are based on names submitted by parents of more than 350,000 babies registered through BabyCenter’s app.

There are also some interesting newcomers gaining attention. Magnolia entered the girls’ top 100 for the first time, while Milo, Stetson, Archer, and Dean made their debut among boys’ names.

Tips for Expecting Parents Choosing a Baby Name

For parents struggling to settle on a name, experts suggest starting with names that have personal meaning. This might include honoring relatives, celebrating cultural heritage, or choosing a name connected to a favorite memory or experience.

Parents should also consider how a name will work throughout their child’s life. According to naming advice shared by TODAY, it can help to consider pronunciation, spelling, potential nicknames, and whether the name will feel appropriate as a child grows into adulthood.

Finally, parents should take their time and avoid feeling pressured to follow popular naming trends. Try saying potential names aloud alongside your last name, consider possible initials, and make sure both parents feel comfortable with the choice. Ultimately, the best baby name is one that brings joy to the family welcoming the newest addition.