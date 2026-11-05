Radio Flyer Studios Launches New Season of First-Ever Animated Series ‘Max & Maple: The Can-Do Kids'

Credit: Radio Flyer Studios / YouTube

Radio Flyer Studios is bringing its spirit of childhood adventure to the small screen with its first-ever animated series, Max & Maple: The Can-Do Kids. Designed to encourage imagination, outdoor exploration, and family play, the YouTube series is returning with a brand-new season aimed at preschool and early elementary-age children.

Created for children ages 4-7, Max & Maple: The Can-Do Kids follows an adventurous dog named Max and his curious younger sister, Maple, a beaver. Together, the siblings use their imaginations, their iconic red wagon, and a collection of magical little characters called Wheelios to turn everyday experiences into extraordinary adventures.

The series aims to inspire children to explore the world around them while learning through play. According to Radio Flyer CEO Robert Pasin, the show’s goal is to help children discover that they “can do” anything when they use their imaginations.

The new season premiered on YouTube November 2, 2026, offering families entertaining stories, original music, and comedy. Executive Producer Carrie Miller says the series also “models intergenerational play,” encouraging families to spend more time together outdoors.

New Season Brings Ten New Adventures to YouTube

Season 2 features 10 new episodes, each running approximately seven minutes, with a new installment arriving every three weeks. Max, Maple, and their sometimes-nervous turtle neighbor, Thelma, tackle problems, play games, and embark on imaginative explorations.

The siblings also put their creativity to work building inventions and transforming their trusty wagon into everything from a spaceship to a time-travel machine and an ice cream truck. Meanwhile, the mischievous Wheelios provide plenty of comedy as they keep the wagon ready for its next adventure.

Every episode includes an original song designed to reinforce its central theme and keep young viewers engaged. Families can also find comedic Wheelios shorts, music videos, character shorts, and longer audio adventures through Max & Maple’s Big Adventure Podcast.

Radio Flyer Expands Its Family Entertainment Brand

If you’re thinking the name sounds familiar, you’re right. Radio Flyer has been a household name since 1917, when the company began producing its iconic red wagons. Today, the family-owned business offers more than 100 award-winning products, including scooters, tricycles, and ride-on toys.

Radio Flyer Studios launched in early 2024 to expand the company’s reach into digital-first animated entertainment. Inspired by the company’s Emmy-winning 2016 short film Taking Flight, the division focuses on storytelling, outdoor exploration, and quality family programming.

With experienced children’s television creators behind the production, Max & Maple represents an exciting new chapter for the century-old brand. Its message is simple: Childhood is an adventure, and sometimes all kids need is a little imagination to get started.