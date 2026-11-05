Snoopy Gets a New Christmas Special: Everything to Know About Apple's '12 Days of Snoopy'

Credit: Apple

Peanuts fans have another reason to get excited about the holiday season. Apple TV is bringing Snoopy and the Peanuts gang back for a brand-new Christmas special, featuring holiday music, an entertaining storyline, and an important lesson about the meaning of Christmas.

Apple TV has announced Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, a new animated holiday special premiering globally on Friday, November 13, 2026. The streaming service recently released the official trailer and poster, giving families an early look at Snoopy’s latest Christmas adventure.

The special is the newest addition to Apple’s growing collection of Peanuts holiday programming. According to the announcement, the production is inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip and brings another festive adventure to audiences of all ages.

With Christmas approaching, the November premiere gives families an opportunity to add another Snoopy adventure to their holiday viewing traditions.

The Story of ’12 Days of Snoopy’

The new special finds Snoopy in an unusual predicament: He’s landed on Santa’s naughty list! While the rest of the Peanuts gang is behaving themselves, the mischievous beagle has just 12 days until Christmas to convince Santa that he deserves a second chance.

Along the way, Snoopy discovers that Christmas is about more than presents. The story promises the familiar combination of humor, friendship, and holiday spirit that has made the Peanuts characters popular with generations of families.

Music is another major attraction, with an impressive lineup of performers contributing to the special. John Legend performs the original song “Get Ready,” Kamasi Washington and Leon Bridges collaborate on “Trying to Get There,” and Laufey performs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Emmy-nominated composer Jeff Morrow provides the score.

Peanuts and Apple’s Growing Partnership

The new Christmas special is another example of the longstanding relationship between Peanuts and Apple. Apple has been home to the classic Peanuts library since 2020, while original programming collaborations began in 2018.

The partnership has since expanded considerably, making Apple TV the exclusive streaming destination for Peanuts classics, new series, and original holiday specials. The expanded agreement with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions runs through 2030.

There is also more Snoopy content on the horizon. Apple is developing an animated feature called Snoopy Unleashed, featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang. For families who grew up with Peanuts, the latest special is another opportunity to introduce a beloved holiday tradition to a new generation.