Kylie Kelce's ‘No Kissing' Rule With Newborns: Should Every Parent Follow It?

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A newborn baby brings plenty of excitement, especially for grandparents and relatives eager to shower the newest family member with affection. However, Kylie Kelce’s no-kissing rule with newborns raises an important parenting question: Should parents prohibit visitors from kissing their babies to protect their health?

When her first daughter, Wyatt, was born, Kylie Kelce and her husband, former NFL star Jason Kelce, established a straightforward boundary for family and friends: No kissing the baby’s face, head, or hands. Discussing the decision on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie explained that the request was well received, saying, “I asked, and everybody listened.”

The rule was intended to protect their newborn from germs that can be passed through seemingly harmless affection. As Kylie explained, grandparents understood that their role was to support the new parents rather than dictate how they raised their child.

The decision is particularly relevant during cold and flu season, when newborns are especially vulnerable to infections. Babies younger than six months cannot receive a flu vaccine, making precautions from the people around them especially important.

Should Parents Consider a No-Kissing Rule?

There are good reasons for parents to consider restricting kisses during the newborn stage. A baby’s immune system is still developing, and infections such as respiratory illnesses and cold sores can pose serious risks to very young children.

The Mayo Clinic recommends considering the health risks associated with visitors kissing newborns, particularly when babies are especially young or medically vulnerable. Parents should be especially cautious about visitors who have symptoms of illness or may have been exposed to contagious infections.

Ultimately, a no-kissing rule doesn’t have to be permanent or apply equally to every family. Parents can decide what feels appropriate based on their baby’s health, age, and circumstances.

How Parents Can Establish Healthy Boundaries

Setting boundaries doesn’t have to create family conflict. Parents should communicate their expectations before visitors arrive, explaining that the rules are intended to protect the baby rather than reject anyone’s affection.

As Healthline contributor Sarah Ezrin explains, parents can explicitly ask visitors, “Please, don’t kiss my baby.” She also recommends requiring visitors to wash or sanitize their hands before holding a newborn.

Parents can offer alternatives, including cuddling, talking to the baby, or kissing their feet if they are comfortable with that arrangement. Most importantly, parents should remember that they can limit visits, ask someone who feels unwell to stay home, and say no without feeling guilty.

Protecting a newborn’s health is more important than worrying about disappointing relatives. Kylie Kelce’s experience is a reminder that clear, respectful boundaries can help everyone enjoy those precious early months.