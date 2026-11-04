Woman Is Offended After Date Leaves Within 30 Seconds. She Allegedly Brought 3 Other People With Her: ‘Really Confuses Me'

A woman described how her first date reportedly ended within 30 seconds of the man’s arrival. BY:@206315e5/TIKTOK

A woman’s first date reportedly ended within 30 seconds after the man arrived and found her sitting with three other people. TikTok account @206315e5 shared a video featuring the woman’s account of the encounter and a male commentator’s reaction.

The woman said the man told her he was going to the bathroom shortly after seeing her, but he never returned.

The woman said she had been sitting with Francesca, her boyfriend and another friend when her date arrived. BY: @206315e5/TIKTOK

The woman said she had been sitting with Francesca, Francesca’s boyfriend and another man named Nick when her date arrived.

“He just walked out on me within 30 seconds of seeing my face,” she said. She explained that the man had not expected to find her with a group of people.

“Not the best look, like, situation-wise, but he kind of snuck up on me,” she said, adding that he told her he was going to the bathroom before leaving. Another woman, possibly her friend, spoke in and the video was cut to the commentator.

The woman said she had been sitting with Francesca, her boyfriend and another friend when her date arrived. BY: @206315e5/TIKTOK

A male commentator in the video asked why the woman was confused by the man’s decision to leave. He pointed out that the man had agreed to a date with one person but arrived to find three other people he did not know.

Her date reportedly said he was going to the bathroom but never returned. BY: @206315e5/TIKTOK

“That man shows up to the date. There’s you, your female friend, and two male friends,” the commentator said. He also said that it looked like they were already on a double date.

“Not only is it a group of people that he does not know, but it looks like y’all are already on a double date,” he added.

The commentator said the woman should have informed the man if she intended to meet him with a group of friends. “Next time you go on a date with a guy, maybe don’t show up with a group of people that this man does not know,” he said.

How Viewers Reacted

The video prompted discussion about expectations and communication before a first date. BY: @206315e5/TIKTOK

Some agreed with the commentator that the man expected a one-on-one date and hadn’t been given advance notice about the group. One said, “He didn’t sign up for team dating.”

Another said, “That’s not a date. Why are they there?”

Another noted, “They wanted to scam him to pay their bills.”

Others felt he could have handled the situation more directly instead of saying he was going to the bathroom and not returning. One viewer said, “He’d have been better off asking her what the deal was instead of ghosting, like an adult might do, communicate.”

Viewers shared different opinions about the man’s decision to leave and the woman’s choice to bring friends along.