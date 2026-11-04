North West Reacts to Mom Kim Kardashian's Transformation Into Her in Viral Video

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was schooled by her daughter, North West on how to dress like her for Halloween. BY: MEGA, @KIMKARDASHIAN/ INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her daughter, North West had a very strong reaction to her mother transforming into her for Halloween 2026.

In a recent interview at the All’s Fair season 2 New York City premiere, the reality television star said she was schooled by her teenage daughter after she tried to look like a spitting image of her.

“I thought I was killing it, and I was fully ready,” Kardashian recalled, adding, “And then I go in the other room, and I’m like, ‘I’m ready!'”

However, the 46-year-old’s excitement was brought down by her daughter. The Kardashians star revealed West quickly said, “No, no, no.”

Kim Kardashian Revealed The Viral Costume Was North West’s Idea

Kim Kardashian dressed as her 13-year-old for Halloween 2026. BY: @KIMKARDASHIAN/ INSTAGRAM

Meanwhile, Kardashian also admitted that dressing up as her blue-haired daughter for Halloween was in fact the 13-year-old’s own idea.

“Wrong shirt! I would never wear that skirt. Where did you get those lashes?” Kardashian recalled.

Kim Kardashian donned North’s epic blue hair. BY: MEGA, @KIMKARDASHIAN/ INSTAGRAM

The Skims founder also commended the teenager for having a hand in perfecting her Halloween look. She said that her daughter wasn’t shy about telling her mom how to perfect the look.

“So she redid it for me, and made it amazing and perfect,” she revealed.

Notably, Kardashian broke the internet by dressing up as her daughter ahead of Halloween 2026. The media personality rocked a blue wig, bold clothes and a giant diamond skull necklace. She also recreated her viral piercings.

Kardashian’s post went viral. It featured several images and videos.

North West Defended Her Choice of Blue Hair

North West backed her choice of blue hair. BY: MEGA

In a previous interview, the rapper opened up about her signature blue hair and piercings.

“Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping and doing all kinds of bad stuff. All I want is blue hair and piercings,” the teenager said.

In the interview, she also shared the one piercing that she wants but was not allowed to get yet.

“I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed,” she said.

Did Kanye West Voice Objection Over North’s Bold Choices?

North West was born on June 15, 2013. BY: MEGA

Kanye West has reportedly complained about his daughter’s bold choices, including her using TikTok.

The “Donda” artist originally posted a video in March 2022, ranting about how he told his ex-wife, Kardashian not to let their daughter post on the app.

Notably, his video resurfaced last year after the teenager took to the platform and posted a slew of photos and videos. She donned some fake face tattoos, a faux septum piercing and her signature blue hair.