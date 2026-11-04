Tourist Demands Food Staff in Mexico Speak English. She Says She's American and Cops Won't Intervene After Insulting Their Pay: ‘What, $500 a Year?'

A woman dubbed Lady Gringa is seen arguing with restaurant staff in Mexico City in a viral TikTok video. BY: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

A video of a woman arguing with taco restaurant staff in Mexico City has circulated widely on social media, earning her the nickname Lady Gringa. The woman is believed to be American. The footage was posted on TikTok by @pacornick.

In the video, staff appear to be escorting the woman out of the restaurant as she tries to re-enter, despite her companion’s protests. She can be heard saying “What?” and repeatedly asking staff about their pay. “How much do you earn in a year? What’s your big check?” she asked. She then added, “What, $500 a year?”

What Led up to the Confrontation

Pacornick recounted the events that allegedly led to the woman’s confrontation with restaurant staff in Mexico City. BY: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

According to Pacornick, the woman first argued with an Uber driver and then with a vendor selling atole, a traditional Mexican corn-based hot drink. He said she asked the vendor for a cigarette and began insulting him when he could not provide one.

He alleged that the situation escalated inside the restaurant, where the woman demanded that staff order her a ride through a ride-hailing app and insisted that they speak English. When staff declined, he said, “She became aggressive.”

Exchange with the Person Filming

The woman turned toward the person filming as their heated exchange continued inside the restaurant. BY: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

The woman then turned toward the person holding the camera. “Hi, this loser was talking to me,” she said in the video. When the person filming told her not to touch him, she replied, “I’m touching you.”

Pacornick also claimed that the woman, whom staff said was drunk, hit him in the stomach and threw the tacos he was eating at him.

He said she also used derogatory language, including calling Mexicans “wall jumpers.” None of this is shown in the video, and it rests on his account alone.

Police Intervened

Pacornick said that when he and others threatened to call the police, the woman responded that police wouldn’t do anything to her because she was American.

Police were eventually called. It is unclear whether she filed a complaint or faced any consequences.

What is ‘Tourist Syndrome’?

The incident has prompted discussion online about how travelers behave abroad. Some reports of tourist misconduct have used the term “tourist syndrome,” which describes people acting more impulsively or “out of character” while traveling.

A study by Radical Storage, a luggage storage network, reported a 512.2% increase in incidents of unruly conduct. It also counted 120,000 news articles on “bad behavior on vacation” published over the past year. In a survey of 1,231 American adults, 56.5% of respondents said they experience “tourist syndrome” while on vacation.

Of those surveyed, 29.4% said they act differently while traveling than at home because no one knows who they are. Another 40.6% said traveling is a time to “let your hair down and have some fun.”

Giacomo Piva, co-founder of Radical Storage, told USA Today that rising cases of inappropriate tourist behavior could put the future of travel at risk.

The survey found that more than half of the participants admitted to behaving questionably during their vacations. Piva added that this issue affects tourists worldwide, not only Americans, pointing to anti-tourism demonstrations in several European countries as an example.