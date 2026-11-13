Bus Driver Dal Donley Thought He Was Representing the District at a Veterans Day Ceremony. Then Fifth Grader Siara Mehta Read Her Essay About His 26 Years in the Navy.

When the fifth grader at the microphone at Tipp City’s Veterans Day ceremony began to read her essay, the veteran she was describing had come believing he was there to represent his employer. Dal Donley drives a school bus for Tipp City Schools in Ohio. On Nov. 11, he found out that the veteran being honored was him.

The student was Siara Mehta of LT Ball Intermediate School, and her essay told the story of his 26 years in the U.S. Navy, according to a report from K99.1FM, written by Ren Sikes of WHIO.com and Taylor Robertson of News Center 7.

A Guest of the District Becomes the Guest of Honor

The ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial Park in Tipp City, in Miami County. Donley, whom elementary students know as “Mr. Donley,” had been invited with the understanding that he was there on behalf of the school district, which employs him as a bus driver.

Instead, the program was built around him. Each year, fifth graders at LT Ball Intermediate write essays about a veteran, and the top two finalists read theirs aloud at the Veterans Day event. Mehta, a finalist, had chosen Donley as her subject. K99.1FM reports that her essay followed his path from enlisting as a sailor up through the ranks.

Mehta said she wanted to use the essay to thank him and the other veterans who serve the country. The report says she also handed him a goodie basket to take home.

Donley told K99.1FM that Mehta was the first student who ever sat down with him and asked about his service. For Mehta, that conversation was the start of an essay about him.

When the essay finished, the moment hit him hard. He said it brought tears to his eyes and that he had not expected anything like it. He had arrived to stand in for the school district, and he was thanked instead by a fifth grader who had taken the time to ask.

Twenty-Six Years in the Navy, Then the Bus Route

Donley spent 26 years in the Navy and rose to lieutenant commander, according to K99.1FM. In the Navy, that rank carries the pay grade O-4 and is marked by a gold oak leaf on the collar, according to Navy Week.

These days, the work is different. Donley helps make sure children get to school and home again safely. Asked about the job, he said he enjoys the kids, which is how the report sums up why a former naval officer now drives a school bus.

His employer also has a record of marking the day. In a Veterans Day tribute posted in 2024, Tipp City Schools thanked Tippecanoe High School graduates who have served in the military and pointed to its Wall of Honor, a list organized by branch of service that includes Navy graduates. The district notes that the list is self-reported.

Another bus driver has drawn attention on this site, too: Michael King of Wichita, who spotted a nonverbal 2-year-old running into a busy street.

What the Day Is Meant to Honor

Tipp City’s Veterans Day service is a community tradition tied closely to the school. The Tipp City Gazette’s 2025 coverage describes students at LT Ball hosting a Veterans Parade with signs and banners thanking veterans, followed by a memorial service sponsored by Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge #174, and notes that the lodge recognized the year’s essay contest winners with cash prizes. The paper’s 2024 report on the service lists fifth-grade students singing “God Bless America” at the start of the program, with teachers and children from LT Ball helping to put it on.

The same 2025 report shows how much of the program the community builds around its veterans. Freezing rain that year moved the service from Veterans Memorial Park on Hyatt Street into the LT Ball gymnasium. Army veteran Bryan Wilson spoke about gratitude for those who served in war and peace, and retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jason Gelhar gave the main address on unity in the armed forces. Members of the Tipp City American Legion took part, with a retiring of the colors, a musical salute to veterans, a flag presentation by LT Ball students and a wreath-placing.

The holiday behind the ceremony has a long history. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explains that fighting in the First World War ended when an armistice took effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. President Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day observance in 1919, and in 1938 Congress made Nov. 11 a legal holiday dedicated to world peace.

In 1954, Congress, at the urging of veterans service organizations, replaced “Armistice” with “Veterans,” so the day would honor veterans of all wars. The VA says Veterans Day recognizes America’s veterans for their patriotism and their willingness to serve and sacrifice, and its national ceremony page says the observance is intended to honor and thank all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The VA adds that later in 1954 President Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day proclamation, which is why the holiday carries the name it has today. That definition covers a Navy lieutenant commander who now drives a school route in Ohio.

In Tipp City this year, the tradition of fifth graders writing about a veteran brought the idea of honoring veterans down to a single name: a bus driver who thought he was there to represent the district, and who heard a fifth grader read the story of his service back to him.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Xnatedawgx – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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