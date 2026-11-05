Chris and Latricia Coburn Adopted Their 19-Month-Old Niece Meadow in a Packed Athens, Texas, Courtroom, Before the Judge Who Had Been on Her Case From the Start

Family court judges see plenty of hard days. Judge Nancy Perryman’s Adoption Day in Henderson County, Texas, was not one of them. She signed the order that made 19-month-old Meadow the daughter of her aunt and uncle, Chris and Latricia Coburn, in a case she had followed from the very start.

The adoption was finalized in the Third Judicial District Court in Athens, Texas, KLTV reported on Nov. 4, in front of a courtroom full of people who had come to see it happen.

A Courtroom Full of Family

Friends, relatives and case workers filled the room for the hearing, according to KLTV, which featured the Coburns as part of its “Gift of Love” series for National Adoption Month. Latricia Coburn called it the family’s big, exciting day and said the couple were thrilled to adopt their precious little girl.

She also told the station what she most wants Meadow to understand as she grows up: that she belongs somewhere, and that the Coburns are her family.

Perryman put the moment in the context of her job. Adoptions, she told KLTV, are about the only happy thing she gets to do in court.

An Aunt and Uncle Starting Over With a Toddler

The Coburns are not new to parenting. Meadow joins a family that already includes four adult children, KLTV reported. For a couple who had already raised kids to adulthood, the adoption means a return to diapers, naps and toddler-proofing.

The station did not say how Meadow came to live with the Coburns, whether the state’s child welfare agency was involved, or how long she was in their care before the adoption. What it did make clear is that this was a relative adoption, with an aunt and uncle stepping in to become a little girl’s parents.

Readers have seen other families reach this moment on Parent Diaries, from the Kansas first grader whose whole class came to watch his adoption to the 9-year-old whose Pop Warner teammates gave him a jersey with his new last name. Meadow, still a toddler, is younger than both.

Why Relatives Are Often the First Call

Texas uses the term kinship care when a child who cannot safely live with a parent is placed with a relative or close family friend. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says courts consider placement with a relative first, and that such placements often give children more stability. Relatives can become verified kinship foster parents, care for a child without verification, or pursue adoption or permanent managing conservatorship.

For relatives who take permanent custody through the foster system, the state offers Permanency Care Assistance. According to DFPS, eligible caregivers must become foster parents, care for the child for at least six months and sign an agreement before the court grants custody, and the program pays $400 to $545 a month depending on the child’s needs. KLTV did not report whether the Coburns used any state program.

Nationally, the federal Child Welfare Information Gateway notes that grandparents, aunts, uncles and family friends often step in when parents cannot care for a child, sometimes with a child welfare agency involved and sometimes without one. Its guide for kin caregivers walks them through working with the system and finding support.

Adoption Month in East Texas

Henderson County’s ceremony came early in November, which is National Adoption Month. The national National Adoption Day falls this year on Saturday, Nov. 21, when courts in more than 400 communities typically finalize adoptions together. Organizers say more than 95,000 children have moved from foster care to permanent families through the event since it began in 1999, and that more than 100,000 children in U.S. foster care are still waiting to be adopted.

For the Coburns, the paperwork is now done. Meadow has a judge who knew her case from day one, an aunt and uncle who are now her parents, and four grown cousins who are now her siblings.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for The Parent Diaries Letter.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Patrick Feller from Humble, Texas, USA – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post Chris and Latricia Coburn Adopted Their 19-Month-Old Niece Meadow in a Packed Athens, Texas, Courtroom, Before the Judge Who Had Been on Her Case From the Start appeared first on parentdiaries.com.