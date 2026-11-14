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Pardeeville
Pardeeville teacher honored for dedication
13 days ago
Pardeeville Area School District is recognizing Tyler Lindert, a social studies teacher at Pardeeville Middle School, for his daily work to support students, staff, and the wider community. The district notes his dedication, talent, and commitment help create strong learning experiences and says his hard work does not go unnoticed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pardeeville Area School District
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