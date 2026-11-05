Students Cook With Military Field Rations

Students in Mrs. Seichter’s Meat and Vegetable Science classes at Pardeeville High School teamed up with SPC Owen Nowak from the Wisconsin Army National Guard to turn military Tailored Operational Training Meals (TOTMs) into creative dishes using basic add-ins like cheese, tomatoes, and onions. The hands-on project gave students a new way to practice cooking skills, think creatively, and work with limited ingredients, similar to the TV show Chopped.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pardeeville Area School District