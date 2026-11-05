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Pardeeville
Pardeeville teacher Erica Sherrick honored
4 days ago
Pardeeville Area School District is recognizing Erica Sherrick, a 1st grade teacher at Pardeeville Elementary School, for her daily work and strong commitment to students, staff, and the community. District leaders say her dedication and talent help create positive learning experiences and that her hard work is appreciated.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pardeeville Area School District
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