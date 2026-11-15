Paramus retail is still buzzing, and a few brands are quietly building strong teams. If you like fast-paced stores and helping shoppers, these are worth a look.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Homesense)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Homesense) Location: 404 Route 17 North, Paramus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.92–$17.42 per hour

Lead the backroom and sales floor flow at Homesense—oversee truck deliveries, train associates, keep merchandise moving, and model great customer service. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail and 6+ months leadership and want strong benefits (store discount, 401(k) with match, health coverage, paid time off, and more).

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy Steve Madden store—support the Store Manager with sales, staff coaching, hiring, visual merchandising, and daily operations. Great for someone with 3–5 years retail experience who wants leadership responsibility, a 50% employee discount, seasonal free shoes, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.