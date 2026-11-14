Paramus retail is buzzing right now—especially around Garden State Plaza. If you like fashion, fast-paced stores, and helping customers, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about keeping the stockroom running smoothly—receiving shipments, organizing product, and helping get merchandise to the floor fast. Perks include a 50% employee discount, free seasonal shoes, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store—sales, staff, visuals, and customer experience. This comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, strong discounts, and room to grow with a well-known brand.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like organizing and leading from the floor. You’ll guide stock and merchandising teams, keep inventory flowing, and act as Leader on Duty to make sure the store runs smoothly.

Employer: Diesel

Diesel Location: Paramus, NJ – Garden State Plaza

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$18 per hour

Lead the sales team in a premium denim and fashion store, focusing on personalized styling, coaching associates, and hitting sales targets. Great fit if you’re a fashion fan who loves being the go-to style person.

Employer: Edikted

Location: Paramus, NJ – Garden State Plaza

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $90,000 per year

Run a trendy fashion store—leading the team, driving sales, and owning the customer experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Paramus, NJ, US

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Salary Range: $15.92–$21.58 per hour

Help customers find the perfect sunglasses while hitting sales goals in a fun, fashion-forward setting. Includes training, potential bonuses/commission, and access to a global eyewear brand.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Paramus retail roles tend to move fast, especially around the mall.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.