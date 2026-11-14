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Paramus
🛒 Paramus Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $90K+
3 days ago
Paramus retail is buzzing right now—especially around Garden State Plaza. If you like fashion, fast-paced stores, and helping customers, this week has some strong options.
Seasonal Stock Associate – Steve Madden
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about keeping the stockroom running smoothly—receiving shipments, organizing product, and helping get merchandise to the floor fast. Perks include a 50% employee discount, free seasonal shoes, and a flexible schedule.
Store Manager – Steve Madden
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store—sales, staff, visuals, and customer experience. This comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, strong discounts, and room to grow with a well-known brand.
Team Leader, Operations – Crate & Barrel
- Employer: Crate & Barrel
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like organizing and leading from the floor. You’ll guide stock and merchandising teams, keep inventory flowing, and act as Leader on Duty to make sure the store runs smoothly.
Selling Supervisor – Diesel, Garden State Plaza
- Employer: Diesel
- Location: Paramus, NJ – Garden State Plaza
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$18 per hour
Lead the sales team in a premium denim and fashion store, focusing on personalized styling, coaching associates, and hitting sales targets. Great fit if you’re a fashion fan who loves being the go-to style person.
Store Manager – Edikted, Garden State Plaza
- Employer: Edikted
- Location: Paramus, NJ – Garden State Plaza
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $90,000 per year
Run a trendy fashion store—leading the team, driving sales, and owning the customer experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Paramus, NJ, US
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary
- Salary Range: $15.92–$21.58 per hour
Help customers find the perfect sunglasses while hitting sales goals in a fun, fashion-forward setting. Includes training, potential bonuses/commission, and access to a global eyewear brand.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Paramus retail roles tend to move fast, especially around the mall.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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