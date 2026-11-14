Paramus is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from foodservice sales to healthcare diagnostics and brand experience marketing.

Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move in Paramus, NJ.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Field role covering Passaic & Bergen County, NJ (must live in territory)

Field role covering (must live in territory) Type: Full-time , standard Mon–Fri schedule, office/field mix

, standard schedule, office/field mix Salary: $76,700 – $95,000.01 base in NJ, plus potential annual bonus

You’ll sell advanced allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diagnostic tests to physicians and healthcare systems, growing adoption across your territory. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in medical/technical or B2B sales, enjoy consultative selling, and like working with labs and health systems. Comes with a 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, paid parental leave, and national medical/dental/vision plans.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Paramus, NJ territory

territory Type: Full-time, outside sales (some evenings/weekends/holidays)

Full-time, (some evenings/weekends/holidays) Salary: Competitive base plus bonus and incentives (exact range not listed)

This is a field sales role selling foodservice products to restaurants and other accounts, with a focus on growing new business and deepening existing relationships. Great for restaurant managers, chefs, or experienced sales pros who want a clear career path, car allowance, cell phone, sales training, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and monthly/annual sales rewards.

Employer: MC² (brand experience agency)

(brand experience agency) Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead integrated B2B marketing across SEO, paid digital, social, email, web, and sales enablement for an award-winning experiential agency. Ideal if you have 4+ years of marketing experience, are strong with SEO, analytics, content, and RFP/RFI support, and like working across teams to boost brand visibility and lead generation. Includes a robust benefits package with multiple medical/dental options, 401(k), and company-paid life and long-term disability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.