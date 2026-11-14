Paramus retail and mall security is busy right now, and a few solid full-time roles are open. If you like night shifts, staying alert, and keeping people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Paramus, NJ (mall / retail environment)

(mall / retail environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Unarmed overnight patrol inside and around a Paramus mall. You’ll walk the property, watch for issues, write reports, and help visitors with directions and questions. Requires 1+ year security experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Paramus, NJ (retail/mall patrol)

(retail/mall patrol) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Unarmed security role that mixes vehicle and foot patrols around a busy retail property. You’ll handle access control, respond to incidents, and support badge operations. Needs 1+ year security experience, valid driver’s license, and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group

Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $78,007 – $97,509 (varies by location and experience)

Lead the asset protection and shortage control strategy for a luxury retail store. You’ll manage investigations, audits, physical security, and a team of investigators while partnering closely with store leadership. Looking for 5+ years retail asset protection experience, strong communication skills, and comfort in a fast-paced, high-end environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Paramus security and asset protection roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.