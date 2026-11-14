Paramus has some nice education-focused roles right now, from hands-on teaching to grant project work and fitness coaching. Good mix of steady full-time and flexible schedules.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: Paramus, NJ

Paramus, NJ Type: Part-time (must coach at least 2 classes per week )

Part-time (must coach ) Salary: Not listed

Lead fun, high-energy group fitness classes and help members feel welcome, safe, and motivated. Great if you love fitness, have a group exercise certification, and want a role with strong people interaction and flexible hours, including some weekends/holidays.

Employer: Bergen Community College

Location: Paramus, NJ

Paramus, NJ Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year

Coordinate a USDA-funded education project that promotes careers in food, agriculture, and STEM for high school and community college students. This role is appealing if you enjoy project management, outreach, and working with faculty and students, plus it comes with NJ educator health benefits, pension, and generous time off.

Employer: Kreyco

Kreyco Location: Paramus, NJ (Demarest area, on-site)

Paramus, NJ (Demarest area, on-site) Type: Contract / Professional Service Provider

Salary: Approx. $400–$1,100 per week, depending on project (includes holidays and school breaks)

Teach 5th–8th grade STEM and academic enrichment in person, Monday–Friday during school hours only. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, want daytime-only teaching with provided curriculum, and like the idea of coaching, mentorship, and help with certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and exact duties can be flexible once you talk with the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.