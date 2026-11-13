Paramus retail is buzzing right now—especially around Garden State Plaza and nearby shopping hubs. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Paramus, NJ (Garden State Plaza)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.35 – $24.30/hour + 3% commission on Beauty & Men’s Fragrance

Benefits: Medical/vision, dental, retirement, PTO, holidays, life & disability insurance, merchandise discount (per posting)

Create custom makeup and skincare looks, book beauty appointments, and build a loyal client base in a busy, trend-focused department. Great fit if you love beauty, sales goals, and a fast-paced, social environment.

Employer: Horae Play LLC (HORAE!)

Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Work inside a modern arcade and family entertainment spot—help guests with games and VR, support birthday parties, and keep the space fun and tidy. Ideal if you enjoy kids, families, and a lively, playful setting.

Employer: beem Light Sauna

Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $17.67 – $20.71/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Welcome guests, explain infrared sauna and light therapy services, and turn first-time visitors into members. Good match if you’re into wellness, comfortable selling memberships, and like a calm but high-energy studio vibe.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Hourly (schedule may exceed 8 hours/day), some travel up to 20%

Hourly (schedule may exceed 8 hours/day), some travel up to 20% Pay: $16.02 – $20.90/hour

Benefits: Bonus opportunities, 401(k) with match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation & sick time (eligible associates), paid holidays + personal holiday, paid volunteer time off

Support pro contractors at the PRO desk, manage orders and follow-ups, and help grow long-term relationships with flooring pros. Great if you like B2B-style customer service, learning products, and a mix of desk and floor work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.