undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paramus
🛒 Paramus, NJ Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
10 days ago
Paramus retail is buzzing right now—especially around Garden State Plaza and nearby shopping hubs. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Beauty Sales - MAC - Garden State Plaza
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Paramus, NJ (Garden State Plaza)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.35 – $24.30/hour + 3% commission on Beauty & Men’s Fragrance
- Benefits: Medical/vision, dental, retirement, PTO, holidays, life & disability insurance, merchandise discount (per posting)
Create custom makeup and skincare looks, book beauty appointments, and build a loyal client base in a busy, trend-focused department. Great fit if you love beauty, sales goals, and a fast-paced, social environment.
Retail Store Associate
- Employer: Horae Play LLC (HORAE!)
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Work inside a modern arcade and family entertainment spot—help guests with games and VR, support birthday parties, and keep the space fun and tidy. Ideal if you enjoy kids, families, and a lively, playful setting.
Wellness Sales Associate
- Employer: beem Light Sauna
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $17.67 – $20.71/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Welcome guests, explain infrared sauna and light therapy services, and turn first-time visitors into members. Good match if you’re into wellness, comfortable selling memberships, and like a calm but high-energy studio vibe.
PRO Services Specialist
- Employer: Floor & Decor
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Type: Hourly (schedule may exceed 8 hours/day), some travel up to 20%
- Pay: $16.02 – $20.90/hour
- Benefits: Bonus opportunities, 401(k) with match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation & sick time (eligible associates), paid holidays + personal holiday, paid volunteer time off
Support pro contractors at the PRO desk, manage orders and follow-ups, and help grow long-term relationships with flooring pros. Great if you like B2B-style customer service, learning products, and a mix of desk and floor work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot or nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.