Paramus restaurants are busy and hiring, from casual chains to upscale dining. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady guests, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $6.05/hour plus tips (at least minimum wage)

Serve guests in a busy, friendly neighborhood spot. Comes with health benefits (even for part-time), flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and room to grow into other roles.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Paramus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $85,000–$125,000/year

Lead the full restaurant operation at a well-known Brazilian steakhouse. You’ll oversee managers, drive revenue, and ensure top-tier guest service, with access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and short-term disability plus other voluntary benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.