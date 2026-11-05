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Paramus
🏥 Paramus Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $90K+ Roles
4 days ago
Paramus is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now—from hospital bedside roles to hospice, vet care, and behavioral health. If you’re in medicine or patient support, there’s likely a fit for your skills and schedule.
Registered Nurse, ICU, Full Time, Nights
- Employer: Valley Health System
- Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)
- Salary: $47.80–$59.75/hour
- Type: Full-time, Nights
A high-acuity ICU role caring for complex patients with strong support and a full benefits package, retirement plan, tuition assistance, and wellness perks.
Interventional Tech Fellowship, Neuro Vascular Interventional Lab, Full Time, Day
- Employer: Valley Health System
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Salary: $45.52–$56.90/hour
- Type: Full-time, Days
Nine-month structured fellowship for Radiologic Technologists to train in neurovascular interventional work with classroom, simulation, and hands-on procedural experience.
Manager of Medical Information
- Employer: Top Candidate Search Group (Global pharma/biotech client)
- Location: Paramus, NJ (On-site HQ, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $120,000–$160,000/year + ~15% bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead medical information for immunology, hematology, and critical care products—ideal for a PharmD / clinical pharmacist (3+ years) looking to move into a strategic, science-focused industry role.
Relief Veterinary Technician – Emergency
- Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Salary: $29.00–$51.00/hour + shift differentials
- Type: Part-time / Relief
Work with an emergency vet team handling triage, anesthesia, radiology, and critical care for pets, with extra pay for nights/weekends and strong CE and career-growth support.
Hospice Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Suncrest Hospice
- Location: Paramus, NJ (community-based)
- Salary: $90,000–$95,000/year + bonuses
- Type: Full-time
Provide home-based hospice care with lower caseloads, monthly bonus opportunities, mileage reimbursement, and a 401(k) with match and immediate vesting.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) / Behavior Technician
- Employer: Circle Care Services
- Location: Paramus, NJ (home & clinic cases)
- Salary: $20–$30/hour
- Type: Full-time, flexible/after-school hours
One-on-one ABA work with children on the autism spectrum, with flexible scheduling and support to earn your RBT certification if you’re new to the field.
Transport Aide, Patient Transport, Per Diem, Day
- Employer: Valley Health System (New Jersey)
- Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)
- Salary: $18.82–$23.53/hour
- Type: Per diem, Days (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., variable)
Entry-level hospital role moving patients and items safely around the facility—no prior experience needed, just a high school diploma and good communication skills.
Transport Aide, Patient Transport, Per Diem, Evening
- Employer: Valley Health System (New Jersey)
- Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)
- Salary: $18.82–$23.53/hour
- Type: Per diem, Evenings (3:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m., variable)
Similar duties to the day shift but with evening hours—great if you need flexibility and want to get hospital experience without a clinical license.
PATIENT ACCESS REP – Patient Access | Full-Time Day Shift
- Employer: Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Salary: $19.88–$22.81/hour
- Type: Full-time, Days
Front-line registration and admissions role handling patient check-in, insurance verification, and bed assignments, with strong benefits and generous time off.
Patient Care Associate II, Geriatrics/Pulmonary, Full Time, Night
- Employer: Valley Health System
- Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)
- Salary: $21.90–$27.37/hour
- Type: Full-time, Nights
Hands-on support role on a geriatrics/pulmonary unit doing vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, wound care, and more—perfect for CNAs, PCAs, EMTs, or nursing students building hospital experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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