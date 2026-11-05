🏥 Paramus Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $90K+ Roles

Paramus is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now—from hospital bedside roles to hospice, vet care, and behavioral health. If you’re in medicine or patient support, there’s likely a fit for your skills and schedule.

Employer: Valley Health System

Valley Health System Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)

(The Valley Hospital – Paramus) Salary: $47.80–$59.75/hour

Type: Full-time, Nights

A high-acuity ICU role caring for complex patients with strong support and a full benefits package, retirement plan, tuition assistance, and wellness perks.

Employer: Valley Health System

Valley Health System Location: Paramus, NJ

Salary: $45.52–$56.90/hour

Type: Full-time, Days

Nine-month structured fellowship for Radiologic Technologists to train in neurovascular interventional work with classroom, simulation, and hands-on procedural experience.

Employer: Top Candidate Search Group (Global pharma/biotech client)

(Global pharma/biotech client) Location: Paramus, NJ (On-site HQ, Mon–Fri)

(On-site HQ, Mon–Fri) Salary: $120,000–$160,000/year + ~15% bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead medical information for immunology, hematology, and critical care products—ideal for a PharmD / clinical pharmacist (3+ years) looking to move into a strategic, science-focused industry role.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Paramus, NJ

Salary: $29.00–$51.00/hour + shift differentials

Type: Part-time / Relief

Work with an emergency vet team handling triage, anesthesia, radiology, and critical care for pets, with extra pay for nights/weekends and strong CE and career-growth support.

Employer: Suncrest Hospice

Location: Paramus, NJ (community-based)

(community-based) Salary: $90,000–$95,000/year + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Provide home-based hospice care with lower caseloads, monthly bonus opportunities, mileage reimbursement, and a 401(k) with match and immediate vesting.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Paramus, NJ (home & clinic cases)

(home & clinic cases) Salary: $20–$30/hour

Type: Full-time, flexible/after-school hours

One-on-one ABA work with children on the autism spectrum, with flexible scheduling and support to earn your RBT certification if you’re new to the field.

Employer: Valley Health System (New Jersey)

Valley Health System (New Jersey) Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)

(The Valley Hospital – Paramus) Salary: $18.82–$23.53/hour

Type: Per diem, Days (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., variable)

Entry-level hospital role moving patients and items safely around the facility—no prior experience needed, just a high school diploma and good communication skills.

Employer: Valley Health System (New Jersey)

Valley Health System (New Jersey) Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)

(The Valley Hospital – Paramus) Salary: $18.82–$23.53/hour

Type: Per diem, Evenings (3:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m., variable)

Similar duties to the day shift but with evening hours—great if you need flexibility and want to get hospital experience without a clinical license.

Employer: Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Location: Paramus, NJ

Salary: $19.88–$22.81/hour

Type: Full-time, Days

Front-line registration and admissions role handling patient check-in, insurance verification, and bed assignments, with strong benefits and generous time off.

Employer: Valley Health System

Valley Health System Location: Paramus, NJ (The Valley Hospital – Paramus)

(The Valley Hospital – Paramus) Salary: $21.90–$27.37/hour

Type: Full-time, Nights

Hands-on support role on a geriatrics/pulmonary unit doing vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, wound care, and more—perfect for CNAs, PCAs, EMTs, or nursing students building hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.