📢 Odyssey STEM Academy celebrates first Scholar Exhibitions

Odyssey STEM Academy in Paramount Unified School District recently held its first round of Scholar Exhibitions.

During these exhibitions, scholars gave presentations based on their own passions and interests. They shared in-depth research and testing, connecting subjects like engineering, humanities, and math to explore complex questions.

Students presented in front of peers and invited guests, explaining their process, what they learned, and how they applied their knowledge to real-world situations.

These public exhibitions are meant to help scholars reflect on their growth, practice communication skills, and show their learning to families, staff, and the wider community.

This first round of exhibitions is described as a big milestone for Odyssey STEM Academy, highlighting student ownership of learning, curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.