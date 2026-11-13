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Paramount
Who to call for sewer problems in Paramount
8 days ago
Paramount residents should contact the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts at (562) 908-4288 ext. 2301 for general sewer maintenance questions, and call LA County Public Works at 1-800-675-4357 (HELP) for sewage overflows or sewer emergencies. More City service contacts are listed at paramountcity.gov/faqs.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Paramount
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