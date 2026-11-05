Yard care tips to keep Paramount clean and green

Neighbors in Paramount are asked to help keep yards and parkways green, clean, and welcoming. The city reminds residents to remove litter and weeds, and to keep grass and other plants neatly trimmed and cared for.

People are also asked to check for water leaks and avoid extra watering to save water. You can learn more about local property rules and yard care on the city’s code enforcement page for Paramount.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Paramount