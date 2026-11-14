📅 Free Paragould Holiday Market on Nov. 14

The Paragould Holiday Market is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.

Every booth space is reserved, so the market will be full of vendors to help you kick off your Christmas shopping. There will also be a surprise guest from 12 PM to 3 PM.

Admission is free, so you can browse, shop, and enjoy the event without a ticket.

If you’re looking for gifts or just a fun weekend outing, add this to your calendar and head to the Paragould Community Center on November 14.