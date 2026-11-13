Paragould’s industrial plants are busy and hiring, especially on the maintenance side. If you’ve got mechanical or electrical skills, there are solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging) Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, ~6am–4pm)

Lead a 1st shift team of about 15 maintenance techs in a busy food-packaging plant. You’ll handle training, scheduling, and plant upkeep so equipment, buildings, and grounds stay safe, reliable, and up to code.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging) Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (Mon–Fri, ~6pm–4am)

Similar leadership role as 1st shift, but for a smaller 3rd shift crew (about 7 employees). Good fit if you like nights and want to oversee training, repairs, and continuous improvement with less daytime traffic.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging) Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (7pm–7am, 4 on / 4 off)

Pay: $24.25 – $31.00 per hour, based on experience

Hands-on role installing, maintaining, and repairing plant machinery, electrical systems, welding, and plumbing/hydraulic lines. Great if you’ve got 3+ years of industrial maintenance and want steady night-shift hours with a clear pay range.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.