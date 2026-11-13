Paragould has some solid driving and auto tech openings right now, from local delivery to higher-paying specialty work. If you like being on the road or working with cars, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass (Boyd Group)

Gerber Collision & Glass (Boyd Group) Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm

, Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm Salary: $60,000 – $95,000/year (hourly, overtime-eligible)

Mobile role working on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) — diagnostics, calibrations, wiring repairs, and customer support. Great fit if you have 4+ years automotive/electronic tech experience and want steady hours, strong pay, and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Domino’s (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay info: Drivers typically average over $20/hr (wage + tips + mileage reimbursement)

Use your own car to deliver pizzas with flexible scheduling and immediate hire options. Good for anyone 18+ with 1 year of driving history, a clean record, and looking for daily tips plus chances to move up into shift lead or management.

Employer: Domino’s (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: West Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay info: Drivers typically average over $20/hr (wage + tips + mileage reimbursement)

Similar setup to the other Domino’s role, but at the West Paragould location. You pick short or long shifts, get mileage plus tips paid daily, and work with tech that helps you deliver faster and earn more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.