Paragould’s plants are busy right now, and several employers are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Reeves Construction Company (Delta Companies Inc.)

Reeves Construction Company (Delta Companies Inc.) Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with asphalt mixes and paving materials to make sure roads meet strict specs. This role is active and outdoors, with lots of time on your feet, and comes with competitive pay, paid holidays, vacation, health insurance, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging)

Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, ~6am–4pm)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of about 11 set-up techs, making sure thermoforming machines are set correctly and running safely. Good fit if you have maintenance + leadership experience in manufacturing and want steady days, strong benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC (Anchor Packaging)

Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time, night shift (7:00pm–7:00am)

Pay: $20.00–$22.30/hour + $0.75/hr night shift diff

Blend plastics and chemicals to exact specs, keep materials flowing to the lines, and run equipment like balers and blenders. Great for someone with HS diploma or GED and some manufacturing or forklift experience who wants solid hourly pay and full benefits.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.