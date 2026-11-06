🏥 Paragould Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Paragould’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers all hiring. If you’re in medical or health-related work, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Other (hospital-based role)

Other (hospital-based role) Salary: Not listed

Operate radiology equipment and perform diagnostic imaging to help doctors diagnose and treat patients. This role is a good fit if you’ve completed an accredited radiography program and either hold ARRT(R) registration (or are a new grad eligible soon) and can keep patients safe and comfortable during procedures.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (Full-time): Medical, dental, vision, voluntary benefits, 401(k) with match, virtual care, life insurance, PTO

Care for patients living with kidney disease by providing dialysis treatments, doing pre- and post-treatment assessments, and giving medications per physician orders. You’ll work closely with a cross-functional team, help with staffing needs, and follow all safety and quality rules—ideal if you have a current RN license and want to make a direct impact on chronic care patients.

Employer: 10 Fitness

Location: Paragould, AR

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Hourly + per-session pay; tiered system with estimated annual income from about $33K up to $61K depending on tier and sessions

Help members improve their health through one-on-one and group training, fitness assessments, and custom workout plans. This role mixes hands-on coaching, some front desk help, and keeping the gym clean and safe—great if you have a personal training certification, CPR/AED, and enjoy working face-to-face with clients.

If any of these feel like a match, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.