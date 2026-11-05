Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale hosts fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale will host its annual Visions of Sugarplums holiday fundraiser 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Chateau Luxe, 1175 E. Lone Cactus Drive, in Phoenix.

The festive event brings together community members and supporters for a morning of holiday shopping, an elegant luncheon and entertainment, all in support of the organization’s mission to make a positive impact in the lives of local youth, according to a press release.

The event will kick off with a holiday boutique featuring local makers and pop-up purveyors, curated gift baskets and a silent auction, followed by a luncheon and festive entertainment at noon. Nationally recognized auctioneer Letitia Frye will lead the live auction and paddle raise and there will be a moderated conversation as well.

For more information, visit bgcs.org.