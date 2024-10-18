Phoenix jazz venue The Nash to celebrate grand reopening

Downtown Phoenix jazz club The Nash will celebrate its grand reopening following a $2.5 million renovation.

Everything gets under way with a VIP ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 on site at The Nash, at 110 E. Roosevelt St., and continues at 7:30 p.m. the next night with a Free First Friday Concert with The Stakes, a local hip-hop and jazz fusion band.

With celebrations running through Sunday, Nov. 3, the reopening coincides with the club’s 12th anniversary and will showcase the transformed performance space, including the John Dawson Center for Jazz Education.

Founded in 2012, The Nash is a nonprofit jazz club and educational center named after Phoenix native Lewis Nash, one of the most recorded jazz drummers in history who still lives and performs in the Valley.

The venue’s enhancements include new seating, a brand-new bar, and new food fare.

The John Dawson Center for Jazz Education features more than 3,200 square feet of space, which triples the space for student rehearsals as well as the organization's administrative offices. The Nash's education programs include a wide array of jazz instruction for people of all levels, styles and instruments. Programs include The Nash Legacy ensembles, comprised of high school musicians, the JazzDivAZ, for young female students, a high school big band and The Nash Vocal Ensemble.

Visit thenash.org/education for details.

"It's an incredible honor to witness the expansion and renovations of The Nash, a space that has grown beyond my wildest dreams," Nash stated in a press release. "This facility represents the passion and dedication of countless musicians, volunteers, educators, and jazz lovers who have come together with the staff and board of directors to create a model that is garnering national attention."

Re-Opening Celebration: