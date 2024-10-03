Family fun center Slick City coming to Talking Stick in November

The family fun park, Slick City, is opening a location in Scottsdale after Phoenix-based brokerage Western Retail Advisors completed a 50,000 square-foot lease.

According to a press release, the center will be located at 9189 Talking Stick Way within The Pavilions at Talking Stick. Replacing a former Burlington Department store, the center will feature 15 indoor slides for all ages, an air court park, trapeze, numerous sports courts and more.

This will be the third Slick City location to open in Arizona, joining the locations at 7586 W. Thunderbird Rd. in Peoria and the location at 845 N. 54th St. in Chandler.

The Scottsdale location is currently under construction with an anticipated opening in November 2024.

For more information, visit https://slickcity.com/ .