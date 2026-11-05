🔧 Multiple Maintenance Engineer Roles in Paradise Valley Resorts

Paradise Valley resorts are busy and growing, which means steady work for skilled maintenance pros. If you know your way around tools, HVAC, and basic repairs, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale (Pyramid Global Hospitality)

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale (Pyramid Global Hospitality) Location: Paradise Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at a high-end resort with 217 guest rooms and modern facilities. You’ll handle HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting, tile, and general repairs, plus preventative maintenance across the property. This role is hands-on, fast-paced, and guest-focused, with chances to learn from experienced leaders and grow your career in hospitality.

Note: The two LinkedIn postings and the Indeed posting all describe the same Maintenance Engineer role at Mountain Shadows, just listed under slightly different employer names.

If this sounds like you, click through, read the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.