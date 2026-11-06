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Dogs

🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Paradise, CA

8 days ago

Paradise has some very sweet puppies hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

JEREMIAH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSZ7t_1GoQix5d00
  • Breed: Foxhound / Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
  • Shelter: Paradise Animal Control/Shelter
  • Location: Paradise, CA
  • Contact: (530) 872-6275

Jeremiah is a young pup with a mix of hound and herding dog in him, so he’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his people.

👉 Meet Jeremiah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ARK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAFLy_1GoQix5d00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with black
  • Shelter: Paradise Animal Control/Shelter
  • Location: Paradise, CA
  • Contact: (530) 872-6275

Ark is a young German Shepherd pup who will likely do best with an active home ready for training, play, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Ark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

NOAH

  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
  • Shelter: Paradise Animal Control/Shelter
  • Location: Paradise, CA
  • Contact: (530) 872-6275

Noah is another adorable German Shepherd puppy, a great match for someone who wants a smart, loyal dog and is ready to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these pups looks like your future best friend, please call Paradise Animal Control/Shelter at (530) 872-6275 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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