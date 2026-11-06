undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Paradise, CA
Paradise has some very sweet puppies hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.
JEREMIAH
- Breed: Foxhound / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Shelter: Paradise Animal Control/Shelter
- Location: Paradise, CA
- Contact: (530) 872-6275
Jeremiah is a young pup with a mix of hound and herding dog in him, so he’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his people.
👉 Meet Jeremiah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARK
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with black
- Shelter: Paradise Animal Control/Shelter
- Location: Paradise, CA
- Contact: (530) 872-6275
Ark is a young German Shepherd pup who will likely do best with an active home ready for training, play, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Ark and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NOAH
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Shelter: Paradise Animal Control/Shelter
- Location: Paradise, CA
- Contact: (530) 872-6275
Noah is another adorable German Shepherd puppy, a great match for someone who wants a smart, loyal dog and is ready to guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these pups looks like your future best friend, please call Paradise Animal Control/Shelter at (530) 872-6275 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.