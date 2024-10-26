Open in App
    Affectionate German Shepherd Fawning Over Canine Sibling Redefines Brotherly Love

    By Mandi Jacewicz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhIJV_0wNgLpbU00

    Dogs have many ways of showing each other affection. Happy tail wags, playful bows, and precious nuzzles are just a few of their sweet gestures that express what they feel inside. But some dogs take their emotions to an entirely new level.

    This adorable German Shepherd, for instance, can’t hold back the joy in his heart for his brother. And even when his sibling may seem aloof, that only makes him want to show his devotion more.

    Take a look at this video from October 20 to see how he sweetly showers his bestie with love.

    Moose’s is quite a love! While Charlie (@ charlie_theblackshepherd ) may tolerate his sibling’s overflowing affection, he also appears indifferent as he remains in his curled-up position. However, as their mom, a veterinarian, points out, this beautiful black German Shepherd would speak up if he didn’t want his little brother close to him. She describes this interaction between her boys as appeasement behavior. This type of conduct can have different meanings depending on the context of a situation. In this case, she describes Moose’s attention-seeking behavior as loose and soft, with his tail wagging expressively, showing that these two have a friendly rapport. She explains dogs can also show signs of appeasement behavior in uncomfortable situations. For example, they might tuck their tail between their legs, have a diminished posture, or avoid eye contact. While Charlie might not appear to be doing much of anything, she points out he is communicating something, and because she knows her dogs well, she will let them work it out on their own.

    Related: German Shepherd Brothers’ Beach Day Has Dog Lovers Everywhere Cracking Up

    Types of Appeasement Gestures Dogs Use

    Besides the behaviors shown by Moose, dogs have many ways of communicating when they feel uneasy. They include lip licking , yawning, turning the head away, lowering the body, or wagging the tail low and slow. Additionally, dogs may roll over to expose their belly, indicating submission or trust. These gestures are intended to calm themselves and the other dog or person, showing that they mean no harm. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, appeasement behaviors help maintain harmony in social settings and are an important aspect of canine communication .

    🐶 SIGN UP to get "pawsitivity" delivered right to your inbox with inspiring & entertaining stories about our furry & feathered friends 🐾🐾

    People understood this sibling dynamic. Viewer @conniecasson shared, “Moose is the annoying little brother. I know. I had one eight years younger than me! But I loved him anyway!” It’s the younger siblings’ job! Viewer @_cr_n__ pointed out, “He seems battle-hardened. Withstanding the land shark phase of a little sibling is no joke.” That’s an excellent point. Those puppy teeth sure are sharp.

    Although it’s hard to go from being an only child to a big brother, Charlie seems to do a terrific job. Having a constant companion and friend to play with outweighs any potential downsides.

