Cesar Millan Is Begging People to Stop Making This Big Mistake with Pups on Halloween

With Halloween fast approaching you are probably stocking up on candy and visiting your local pet supply store to find something spooky or cute to dress your fur baby in, but there are other considerations you need to take into account before the first Trick-or-Treaters haunt your doorstep.

Best-selling author, TV host and celebrity dog trainer Cesar Millan tells us what he wants dog parents to know before Halloween.

Here are some tips from Cesar on how to keep you dog in a calm, surrender state during the Halloween spooky season.

Here's how to make the holiday less stressful for your dog. Alberto Menendez Cervero&solShutterstock

Exercise: Take your dog on a long walk before trick or treating so that they are able to be calm with the heightened activities around them.

Be aware of surroundings: Chocolate is toxic to dogs and tin foil/cellophane wrappers can be hazardous if swallowed. Additionally, wires on decorations and props can cause cuts, burns or other injuries.

Use tracking devices: Use tracking devices like a Halo Collar to keep tabs on your dog. When you are frequently opening the door for trick-or-treaters, your pup may make a run for it. This can be a lifesaver.

Create a relaxing environment: Put your dog in a crate or in a room where they feel comfortable with music or the TV on to help them relax and block out outside noise.

And the most important tip of all, which may surprise some pet parents is:

Do not socialize your dog: Since this is a new situation for dogs, most dogs should be kept away from the front door during peak trick-or-treat hours. All those strangers repeatedly ringing the bell can be very scary and stressful.

This is not a good time for being social. JavierBosch&solShutterstock

This is so interesting to me as a dog mom because I personally have always brought our dog to the door to see the kids but it makes sense how this would be stressful for a dog. Of course they don't want to see a bunch of kids in costume especially if they can't interact with the kids or leave with the kids to go Trick-or-Treating!

This year I'm going to give my poor pup a break and keep him away from the door and in a quiet room like Cesar suggests. He always barks when someone comes to the door anyway so I don't want to add to his stress! Let's pay attention to what our dogs need this spooky season and make Halloween less stressful for them too!