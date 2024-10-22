Open in App
    Spirited 2-Pound Pug Foster Puppy Shows Docile Doberman Who’s Boss

    By Devan McGuinness,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsaKs_0wHob2WU00

    An adorable foster Pug puppy may be tiny, but she doesn't let that stop her from showing the giant Doberman who is boss.

    On October 12, 2024, Roofus and Kilo (@roofusandkilo) shared a video showing that a tiny dog can have a very big personality. Take a look!

    In a short video posted to Instagram, we meet a foster Pug named Peanut and their Doberman foster sibling.

    Related: Pug 'Helps' His Brother Cram For a Test Like the Best Yet Worst Study Buddy

    "Have you met my little 2.5lb foster Peanut?" the text on the video reads. "Let me introduce you."

    In the clip, we're outside the farm on a gravel path, and in front of us, we can see a tiny Pug, a chicken, and a larger Doberman.

    The little Pug takes a minute to chase the chicken onto the grass before the video goes into a compilation of the puppy Pug going wild inside with a toy, and her relationship with her sibling Doberman before heading back outside for some more run around outside clips.

    Watching the tiny Pug, it's clear that she has endless energy and wants to play with everyone and anything.

    She's not shy or worried about her sibling who is way larger than she is, her attitude is bigger than the sky, and the sweet Doberman is really good about letting her pretend she's the bigger dog.

    "SEND HELP," the video's caption reads, adding a white flag emoji because this dog is small but their personality is the biggest.

    "Seriously though, we've been having so much fun with this spicy little Pug girl! Saved by @nwdogproject from a hoarding situation, she'll be with us for a few weeks before she's ready to join her forever home," the caption continues. "Of course she already has adopters lined up - I just hope they're ready!"

    In the comment section, people have really cute reactions to the small but mightily dog, and her endless ability to run.

    One wrote, "She’s giving Moo Deng energy. Haha."

    Another shared, "You're very strong for letting her go! That would have been a foster fail for me!"

    Someone else explained, "The amount of joy this video has brought me today is incredible."

    One added, "I love watching her chase after Coop and the chickens in your stories."

    One user shared, "The energy is amazing. She must sleep well. Her love of toys is adorable. I have definitely fallen for her."

    Another joked, "It’s always the littles that think they are so big and mighty."

    Pugs Are Small Dogs That Love to be Silly

    Pugs are adorable, and part of their charm and cuteness comes from their being so small, weighing between 14 and 18 pounds. According to DogTime , they are part of the toy group, and Pugs love to be fun and silly.

    The website explains, "Pugs are known for being very loyal and affectionate dogs. They love to cuddle and be around their owners, and they make great companions."

    They can be known as " sedentary dogs " who love to sit and cuddle, but it's important for them to get enough exercise during the day to help burn off all their energy and excitement.

    The American Kennel Club notes that these dogs are great with kids and families and can be happy no matter where you live.

    "Pug [parents] say their breed is the ideal house dog. Pugs are happy in the city or country, with kids or old folks, as an only pet or in a pack," the club shares.

    "They enjoy their food, and care must be taken to keep them trim," they note, adding that this dog breed can be "their adorable selves" no matter where you are.

