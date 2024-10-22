Open in App
    Rare and Angry Eclectus Parrot 'Honks' at Mom's Boyfriend Whenever He Gets Near Her

    By Allison Blair,

    1 days ago

    Having birds is not for the faint of heart, genuinely. Even if you don't get one of the varieties that actually talks back to you, they're still the sassiest pets you'll ever have - and they'll turn on a dime, too! Forgot their morning millet? You're dead to them.

    And if you even think about getting a partner or even just bringing a regular friend over, forget about it. It's over for you. On Sunday, October 20th, one woman learned this the hard way when her Eclectus parrot gave her boyfriend a serious honking to:

    The World of Tiki, apparently, was never supposed to include another man. Hence the honking. He liked it better when it was just him and his mama!

    Tiki is generally a very sweet boy. He just has a lot of big feelings, and it's kind of his mom's fault: since he's so special, she treats him like he's very special. So when he sees her being kind to someone else, he doesn't take kindly to it.

    His aggressive honking at her boyfriend has apparently died down, though: now, they're best friends. He doesn't mind sitting on his shoulder, pretending to groom his hair, or even letting him be near mom (most of the time!). Luckily, there's enough love to go around. Eclectus parrots in general tend to be a little bit apprehensive, so it's nice to see Tiki taking well to having to share.

    How Long Does it Take to Earn a Parrot's Trust?

    Just like with any other type of pet, there's always a little bit of a learning curve when you first bring your parrot home. You have to figure out what they like and don't like, what they respond well to. There will be some trial and error, and even a few setbacks along the way, but it will ultimately work out.

    Typically, it takes anywhere from two weeks to a month to get a parrot to trust you, depending on how consistent you are when you're taming them. It also depends on who you get them from: while pet store birds or rescues might have a harder time acclimating to life in their new home, birds that were hand-raised and tamed by breeders will often feel completely comfortable in their new home in just a matter of days.

    If your parrot is on the fence about trusting you, you can try:

    1. Sitting at eye level with your hand in the cage.
    2. Sitting at eye level with your hand in the cage, holding a piece of a treat, a stick of millet, etc.
    3. Talking to them very calmly throughout the day.
    4. Keeping them in a common area rather than a secluded corner so they can watch everything that goes on.

    Eventually, you'll get to a point when they'll at least tolerate your hands in their cage, which is ultimately all that matters. You need to be able to keep their cage clean without worrying you're going to get pecked to bits. While being best friends is awesome, it's not necessary. Megan just got lucky with her boyfriend and her parrot becoming besties!

