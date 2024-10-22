List of Funny Things Orange Cat Is Annoyed By Is Priceless & Spot-On

A proud cat parent shares a list of the funny things their orange cat is annoyed by, and it's absolutely hilarious and correct.

On October 21, 2024, TikTok user Waffles and Maple (@thegoldenbreakfastclub) shared a video of a cute orange cat named Waffles, who is very bothered. Take a look!

In a minute-long video , we learn so much about an orange cat named Waffles who has a very short fuse and likes things a certain way.

Related: Cat Mom Tests Trick to 'Enrich' a Cat's Life on Her Orange Persian and It Works Like a Charm

There are some stereotypes about orange cats, and Waffles does everything he can to fit into those roles. This video has a really hilarious list, with proof.

First up, "Maple's presence at this moment" is annoying Waffles. Maple is his Golden Retriever sister, and at first, it looks like Waffles is happy since he rubs his head on Maple's head. But that didn't last long at all. And Waffles made sure she knew, too.

Another reason Waffles was upset was that the "spare was relaxing too close." What he meant by that is that the "spare human," aka his Dad, was resting on the couch, and Waffles didn't like that.

Then it was back to something Maple was doing, Maple's nose, and the race to go upstairs.

It seems the only thing that made Waffles happy was when his humans followed him up to bed at the end of the day. Then we see his happy question-mark-shaped tail up in the air.

🐶 SIGN UP to get "pawsitivity" delivered right to your inbox with inspiring & entertaining stories about our furry & feathered friends 🐾🐾

People giggled at Waffle's behavior in the comment section, and some felt bad for Maple.

One wrote, "Waffles You gaslit the hell outta maples with that head rub."

Another shared, "Me watching this video probably annoyed Waffles."

Someone added, "man I'm glad Maple and spare don't take anything personally."

One commenter joked, "Poor Maple…Waffles is really an annoying cat."

One shared, "I’m obsessed with Maple and Waffles. The fact that Maple is so unbothered by the constant sass of Waffles. Love these videos so much."

Are Orange Cats Really as Wild as They Seem?

We've probably all heard the belief that orange cats are wild and they don't necessarily make a whole lot of sense.

That vibe goes along with Waffles in the video, too, because they seem legitimately annoyed by everything. But are orange cats really as wild as the stereotypes paint them to be?

According to Spot Pet Insurance , the science isn't there. "There is very little evidence for a relationship between coat color and the personalities of cats," the company shares.

"The breed of the cat has more to do with the personality than the coat color."

While science hasn't been able to back this claim up, the company theorizes that we're seeing so many "wild" orange cats because people share those stories to play up the stereotype.

"Confirmation bias is another big reason for this," they note. "We’ve seen so much content on the internet about how stupid, finicky, angry, crazy, or random orange cats can be; we tend to think that even our cat is showing such behaviors."