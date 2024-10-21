Dachshund Sweetly Bringing 'Gift' to Newborn Baby Sister Has People Melting

A beautiful Dachshund brought a "gift" to their newborn baby sister, and the whole interaction made everyone's hearts melt.

On October 17, 2024, TikTok user Wilbur and Palmer (@wilbur_minidox) shared a video of an adorable cream-colored Dachshund who has the perfect gift for their sister. Take a look!

@wilbur_minidox No matter how many things I have to get done, I will ALWAYS take the time to tell him and show him how much I love the gift he brought to us 🫶🏼 This boy pulls at my heartstrings at least 9000 times a day 😭 he has the sweetest soul 🥹 #dog #dogsoftiktok #dachshund #dachshundsoftiktok ♬ Sparks - Coldplay

In a 30-second clip shared on social media, we meet a very adorable Dachshund , who has the perfect "gift" for their newborn human sister.

"He brought a toy for his baby sister," the text on the video reads as the sweet dog holds onto a stuffed toy. "But she was sleeping, so he sat next to her like this."

In the clip, the little dog sits beside the baby's bassinet, where the little newborn sleeps soundly while swaddling in a pink blanket. The dog waits patiently for his sister to wake up, holding the toy in his mouth the whole time.

"He looked so sad waiting for her, so I spent the next 20 minutes telling him how great his gift was," the mom shares in the video. "And how much I love him, and how she loves him, and that when she wakes up, he can show her."

Continuing to give her dog cuddles, Mom explains that although he may not understand what she's saying, she still "hopes my actions show how much we appreciate him and his giving heart."

The sweet video is super emotional, and you can really feel the emotion thanks to the song "Sparks" by Coldplay.

"No matter how many things I have to get done, I will ALWAYS take the time to tell him and show him how much I love the gift he brought to us," the caption reads. "This boy pulls at my heartstrings at least 9000 times a day. He has the sweetest soul."

In the comment section, people had the sweetest responses to this cute video, as well as the puppy's sad but sweet eyes.

One wrote, "We just don’t deserve dogs or animals of any kind."

Another shared, "He knows girl...all that good loving...he knows."

Someone added, "My male Dachshund is a lover like this. You can see in the body language that he knows you love him."

One explained, "Ahhh buddy, you are the best !! Wishing you years of love and laughter with your sissy."

Another wrote, "My baby is due in three months and he has the sweetest happiest big brother waiting for him when he gets here. He soo protective ! I can’t wait for this moment with my boys."

Are Dachshund Dogs Good With Young Kids?

There are so many great dog breeds that are good with kids, and one reason Dachshunds are so great for families is that they're small.

According to PetPlan , Dachshunds are good with kids because of their size and temperament.

"Dachshunds are generally even-tempered and affectionate, which, combined with their smaller size, makes them an ideal companion for children," the organization shares.

"However, they can be vocal and snappy if play gets too boisterous, so they're usually better suited to slightly older children."

It's very important to make sure kids know how to safety play with a Dachshund, too, since they can have sore backs from their tiny legs. It's always a good idea to supervise any interaction--to keep baby and fur baby safe.