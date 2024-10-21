Dachshund’s Less-Than-Enthusiastic Party Vibes Capture the Heart of Every Introvert

If you're an introvert, you already know how awkward things can feel at parties. One minute you're enjoying conversations and the next, your social battery has run out and you're looking for an exit strategy. This is Luna the Dachshund's problem. The pup is over the party she's at and, well, it's so relatable!

Luna, my love, you are me and I am you. Parties can be fun or they can make you wish you'd stayed home. Watch as the funny girl stays true to herself and to introverts everywhere!

I'm so grateful @lifeoflunabowie shared such a spot-on impression of "awkward party vibes!" Now I know what I look like when I'm ready to skedaddle! Luna and her sister Bowie are no strangers to being internet stars. Though Bowie is a little more extroverted, Luna is a boss and makes sure everyone knows it. Whether she's posing after her haircut from the groomer, getting carried because she's " too fabulous to walk ," or visiting Italy with her pet parents , she is, was, and always will be a total mood and I'm 100% here for it!

Luna and Bowie have around 19,000 Instagram fans who adore these two Netherlands girls. But it's Luna's party reaction that has everyone sighing, nodding, and saying, "I get it!"

"We’d be right with you" one person wrote. "Same here," another said. "That’s me. I am with you little buddy," another added.

Clearly parties just aren't her thing. But being cute? She's ruling at that!

Help Your Shy Dog Feel More Confident

Just like people, each dog has his or her own unique personality and quirks. If you happen to have a pup who's lacking confidence or shy when they're around others, the Animal Humane Society has a few tips to help them out. Just keep in mind with training, trust, and time, an introverted pup (or one that has a complicated history when it comes to trusting people) won't necessarily become extroverted, so be patient.

To get started, work on counter-conditioning and desensitization combined with positive associations. You'll want to expose them to the things that scare them, but slowly, and reward them with treats and praise every time they're exposed. Over time, they'll feel less and less scared of the person, place, or situation as long as you're consistent.

Allow your pup to adjust at their own pace. If you're going to a party or something, let your pup take the lead and don't force interactions with others. You can even tell the people to ignore your dog and don't make eye contact so he or she is in control of choosing what makes them comfortable.

Offering treats while crouching down to their level can disarm them a bit, but do so with care. A nervous dog can react even with some training, so watch their cues and go from there. If you notice your pup is stressed at an event, like a party, let them go where they feel safest. In Luna's case, it was under the table, and that's okay! She felt more in control there.

It may take awhile for your sweet pup to warm up to new people, places or things, so again, be patient. And if they prefer to hide, just remember—some of us people would do the same ( it's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me )!